Walter R. Tausevich, Jr., 85

Walter R. “Wally” Tausevich, Jr., age 85, of Quincy and Stuart, Fla., died peacefully, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Florida.

Wally Tausevich was born August 5, 1935 in Quincy, MA to the late Walter R. and Margaret A. (Smith) Tausevich. He was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1954. He received an associate degree from Northeastern University in Boston.

Growing up he loved to sing with his mother whom he was very close. During his childhood he spent a lot of time at the Quincy Quarries. An industrious child, he had a paper route and sold blueberries to his customers beginning at age 11. While working at Sheraton’s Department Store in high school he met his future wife, Joan Preble. Wally joined the Navy after high school and was stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas. He came home on leave to marry and had his first child while stationed there. Wally and Joan returned to Massachusetts where they raised their four children in Weymouth, MA.

Wally worked for TRW for 30 years, beginning as a technician, eventually becoming logistics regional manager for the East Coast.

His passion in life was fishing. He was a member and former President of the Mayflower Anglers Fishing Club and former Vice President of the Massachusetts Striped Bass Association. There were many appreciated meals of fresh fish on the table. Wally made numerous deep sea and fresh water excursions, owning his own boat for many years. Another favorite past time was putzing around his basement workshop with a pipeful of cherry tobacco, making homemade fishing lures. Wally was also an avid New England Patriots fan and rarely missed a game.

Wally and Joan were avid square dancers and took many beginners under their wing. They loved playing games from cards to social games and karaoke. They also enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, Mexico and many US states. When the children grew up Wally and Joan retired to Wareham and became snowbirds, wintering in Stuart, Florida.

A quintessential extrovert, Wally was always the life of the party. You would frequently find him engaged in some social activity or making a new friend. He and Joan were best known for their friendship and incredible kindness. They were loved by everyone who knew them. A marriage made in Camelot, Wally lost his wife and best friend after 60 years of marriage.

Wally was proud to have served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electrician’s Mate during the Korean War.

Devoted father of Mark S. Tausevich of Plymouth and his late wife Judy, Dawn E. Tausevich O’Toole and her husband David of Waterbury, VT, Scott M. Tausevich and his wife Debbie of Middleboro, and David M. Tausevich of Boston. Loving grandfather of Kayla Tausevich O’Toole and Liam Tausevich O’Toole, both of Waterbury, VT. Brother of Raymond T. Tausevich, Ronald G. Tausevich, and Dianne Lydon, all of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment with Military Honors took place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Wally’s memory may be made to Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute or Florida Oceanographic Society.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.