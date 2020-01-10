Wanxian Li, 71, of Quincy passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 at Boston Medical Center.

Born in Toishan, China, she immigrated to Quincy in 2010. Wanxian was a loving person and was especially open-minded and compassionate. She thoroughly enjoyed going to dim sum for the variety of foods and to socialize. Her favorite hobbies included trying new restaurants as she enjoyed good food and shopping.

Wanxian was the beloved wife of Guochang Huang of Quincy, to whom she was married to for 52 years. She was the dear mother of the late Yingxuan Li and his wife Weijuan Yu of China, Qinfang Li and her godson Johnnie Lee, both of Quincy. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Michelle Phung, Raymond Phung and Yingyin Li.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a traditional Chinese funeral service on Thursday, January 16th from 9am-11am at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy. A Chinese rite service will follow at St. Michael Crematory, 500 Canterbury Street in Boston at 11:30am.

Funeral arrangements and services under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts. See hamellydon.com or call (617) 472-5888 for directions and online condolences.