Ward 4 Candidates’ Forum Set For Jan. 11

To help voters in South and West Quincy make an informed choice in the upcoming special election for Ward 4 councillor, Quincy Votes! and Quincy Access Television will co-host a candidates’ night on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.

The event will be broadcast live on QATV.org, as well as on channels QATV-8 and QATV-HD 1072, and will be available afterwards on both QATV.org and quincyvotes.org. Quincy residents, particularly those in Ward 4, are encouraged to submit questions for the event at bit.ly/ward4forum.

Four candidates are running in a special election to serve out the remainder of former Ward 4 Councilor Brian Palmucci’s term: Joel Buenaventura, Sharon Cintolo, James Devine, and Matthew Lyons. Palmucci was due to serve as the councilor for Ward 4 through 2023 but resigned in October to become a judge.

Quincy Votes!, a volunteer group working to increase civic engagement and voting, also sent questions submitted by community members to all four candidates. Buenaventura, Cintolo, and Devine responded to the questions, which included how they would communicate with their constituents if elected and how they would work to help residents afford to stay in Quincy. Read the responses at bit.ly/ward4answers.

A preliminary special election will take place on Jan. 17 (register to vote by Jan. 7) and the final election will take place on Feb. 7 (register by Jan. 28). For both the preliminary and final elections, eligible voters can vote by mail or in person (either early or on election day). Find your ward at wheredoivotema.com, and find out when, where, and how to vote in the special election at bit.ly/ward4specialelection.