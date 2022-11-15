Ward 4 Special Election Set For Feb. 7

By SCOTT JACKSON

Voters in parts of South and West Quincy will head to the polls on Feb. 7 to elect a new city councillor.

The city will hold a special election to fill the Ward 4 seat on the Quincy City Council that day. The special election is being held following the resignation of long-time councillor Brian Palmucci, who left his seat to accept a judicial position.

The remaining councillors approved the schedule for the special election at their meeting on Monday evening.

Nomination papers for the race were made available on Tuesday morning. Residents seeking to run in the special election must reside in Ward 4 and collect the signatures of 50 residents registered to vote within the ward.

The deadline to return nomination papers to the Board of Registrars for certification is 5 p.m. on Dec. 13. Certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be filed with the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Dec. 27.

If three or more candidates qualify for the ballot, a preliminary election would be held on Jan. 17. A drawing to determine ballot position for the preliminary would be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 30, the deadline to register to vote in the preliminary would be 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, and the deadline to seek to vote by mail or absentee in the preliminary would be 5 p.m. on Jan. 13. The deadline to withdraw from the race, petition for a recount, and for a successful write-in candidate to accept the nomination is 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.

For the Feb. 7 special election, the deadline to register to vote is 8 p.m. on Jan. 28 and the deadline to apply for a mail or absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Feb. 1. The deadline to file a recount petition is Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

The winner of the special election would be eligible to serve out the remainder of Palmucci’s term, which expires at the end of 2023. The winning candidate could then run for a full two-year term in next November’s municipal election.

No candidates had taken out nomination papers as of noon on Tuesday. Three Ward 4 residents – Veronica Bertrand of Copeland Street, Joel Buenaventura of Common Street and Matthew Lyons of Centre Street – have established campaign committees in recent weeks, according to the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance.