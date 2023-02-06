Ward 4 Special Election Tuesday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Voters in South and West Quincy will head to the polls Tuesday to elect their new ward councillor.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voters to cast ballots in the Ward 4 special election.

Two candidates – Joel Buenaventura of Common Street and James Devine of Cross Street – are vying for the Ward 4 seat vacated in October when long-time councillor Brian Palmucci resigned upon his appointment to a judgeship. The winner of the special election will fill out the remainder of Palmucci’s term, which expires at the end of this year, and can seek a full two-year term in this fall’s municipal election.

Devine and Buenaventura finished first and second, respectively, in a Jan. 17 preliminary election that included two other candidates. Devine received 318 votes (41.18 percent) in the preliminary and Buenaventura polled 234 votes (31.03 percent). Devine carried four of the ward’s five precincts and Buenaventura finished second in all four of those precincts. The exception was Precinct 4, where they traded places.

Finishing third in the preliminary was Matthew Lyons of Centre Street, who garnered 149 votes (19.76 percent). Sharon Cintolo of Willard Street placed fourth with 53 votes (7.03).

Buenaventura and Devine are both first-time candidates, as was Lyons. Cintolo unsuccessfully challenged incumbent state Rep. Tackey Chan in November’s state election.

Turnout in the preliminary election was 6.83 percent, with 756 of the ward’s 11,068 registered voters casting ballots.

Some residents have already cast ballots in the final special election, taking advantage of the option to vote early. Eighty-one residents cast ballots at City Hall last week in-person and an additional 23 mail-in ballots had been received by election officials as of 2 p.m. on Monday; another 23 mail-in ballots had yet to be received. (A total of 68 early and mail-in ballots were cast in the preliminary.)

Those mail-in ballots may be returned by bringing them to the election department’s office, placing them in the drop box in front of City Hall, or through the mail. All mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on the day of the election in order to be counted, City Clerk Nicole Crispo said. Ballots arriving after the deadline will not be counted regardless of when they are postmarked.

All absentee and early ballots will be centrally tabulated at City Hall on Tuesday, Crispo said, and ballots cast in-person on that day will be counted at the polling places. Those figures are then merged to give the final tally, which means that while results for each precinct are posted in their respective polling places after voting ends, it won’t reflect the complete results because additional ballots will have been counted at City Hall. The same process was used to tabulate the results of last month’s preliminary election.