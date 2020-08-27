Ward 6 Precinct 1 Voters Asked To Enter NQHS Via Hunt Street Entrance On Primary Day Tuesday

Registered voters in Ward 6 Precinct 1 who vote at North Quincy School School are advised that the polling area has been moved to the school’s gymnasium for Tuesday’s primary election.

As a result, voters in that precinct are asked to access the school gymnasium via the Hunt Street entrance to the school – not the main entrance at the front of the school, according to Quincy City Clerk Nicole Crispo.

The gymnasium was used for early voting last week weekend and the polling area will remain the same for the primary next Tuesday, Crispo said.

Polls throughout the city will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Voters throughout the city are also reminded that they can cast their ballots Thursday (today) until 4:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the James R. McIntyre Government Center (old City Hall), 1305 Hancock St.