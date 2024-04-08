Ward C. Smith, 93

Ward C. Smith passed into eternal life on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at the age of 93. He was born on August 6, 1930 in Corning, New York to Myron and Gladys (Mattison) Smith. Ward grew up in Corning and was a long-time resident of Quincy, Massachusetts.

Ward’s formal education is in science and engineering. He graduated from Camden High School in New York State, then attended Albany State University and graduated in 1952 with a degree in Science. He graduated from Clarkson University and obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1958.

Ward overcame several challenges, including polio, which confined him in bed for a year. He is also a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, but could not see active duty because of the effects of his bout with polio.

In 1953, Ward married Ann, a high school math teacher. They had 3 children: Kevin of Florida; Karen of Texas; and Shawn of Lexington, Massachusetts. Their marriage ended with Ann’s death. Ward also leaves his wife, Evie, to mourn his passing.

Ward was a mechanical engineer and a writer at his core. He spent 40 years developing solutions to problems. He started his engineering career with Ingersoll Rand and, after a short period, moved to Corning Glassworks, where he spent the majority of his working career. His time working for Corning took him to many places, including England for several years. Working in England afforded him and his family the opportunity to travel throughout Europe and northern Africa.

Ward spent 40 years in technology development, mostly in medical diagnostics and instrument design. He started in Corning, New York. He lived in England for several years, opening a facility for Corning, and brought his family to England. The family traveled extensively throughout Europe, Egypt and other countries during their stay in England.

Ward held positions in technology management and business development. He helped establish Corning Medical and had several inventions. His corporate management experience fostered a lasting interest in behavioral psychology, and he acknowledges that his largest business centered more on people than technology.

Ward was also an author, having published several engineering articles as well as books that grappled with religion and human behavior. These books include Who Me? Choosing Radiance, A Better Way of Being and Upside Down – Discovering Creation. He was passionate about discussing religion, particularly the gap between Christian belief and the way the world works. In his books, he suggests that science, psychology and religion represent a “Bermuda Triangle,” where the storm fronts of truth and myth collide to sink beliefs. He always had an interest in writing and has had his work published in Management Review Magazine.

On a personal note, Ward loved puttering in the yard, including mowing the lawn and planting flowers and vegetables. He was a long-time member and a tireless worker for St. Chrysostom’s Episcopal Church in Quincy, Massachusetts.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Chrysostom’s Episcopal Church, 1 Linden St., Quincy (the Wollaston neighborhood). Visitation with family, as well as coffee, will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Church. Following the service, a luncheon will be served at the Church, and everyone’s invited. Interment, at a later date, will be private, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne .

Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and on-line condolences, please visit HameLydon.com.