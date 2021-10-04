Warren Gregory, 71

Warren “Ray” Gregory, 71, of Norwood, died unexpectedly Sept. 30 during a courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Gregory proudly served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Norwood VFW Post, the S. Quincy Bocce Club and the Minuteman Dart League.

Beloved husband of Maura Boudrot; loving brother of Sherri Farrell and her husband, John of Marshfield; father of Jill Darling and Erin Gregory; cherished step-father of Patrick and Brian Boudrot; brother in law of Johnny, Peggy, Kevin, Brian and their spouses.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at dana-farber.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by Gillooly Funeral Home, Norwood.