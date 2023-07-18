Wayne A. Robichaud, 68

Wayne A. Robichaud, age 68, of Marshfield, formerly of Quincy, died, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Wayne was born in Boston, raised and educated in Quincy. He lived in Marshfield for thirty years, previously in Quincy.

As a young man, Wayne loved boating, fishing, and sports. He also enjoyed watching movies and spending time with family and friends.

Wayne was most grateful for the positive relationships he developed over the years with the caring staff and his fellow roommates and friends at the Road to Responsibility home in Marshfield.

Beloved son of Earl R. Robichaud of Quincy and the late Lily M. (Finson) Robichaud.

Devoted brother of Donna Krezeczowski and her husband Alan of Brandon, Fla., Stephen Robichaud and his partner Carol Maguire of Hull, Valerie McClogan of Holiday, Fla., and the late Jeannette L. Chretien.

Wayne is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Memorial Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Wayne’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements under the direction of Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.