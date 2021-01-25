Wayne Buscemi, 74, of Weymouth, a longtime employee at McGinn’s Service Station on Newport Avenue and Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy, died January 22, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Wayne was a highly decorated United States Marine Corps veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart. He was very proud of his military career.

He enjoyed playing his guitar but truly loved to work. He was always ready to help someone out and put others needs before his own. He will be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather, who cherished the time he spent with his family.

Wayne leaves behind his sons Wayne and his wife Kim Buscemi of Plymouth and Joseph and his wife Christina Buscemi of Texas. He is the cherished grandpa to Amanda Levasseur of Plymouth and his beloved grandson Matthew Buscemi who sadly passed away in 2013. He is the devoted great grandfather of Shamus and Nolan. He also leaves behind his fiancée Paula Dineen.

Son of the late Rosario and Cecilia Buscemi and stepson of the late Lola Buscemi. Loving brother of Donald Buscemi and his wife Ann of Duxbury, Catherine Conti and her husband Joe of Braintree, Pamalia Buscemi of Foxborough. Step brother of Joyce Wadsworth of Rockland ME, Joanne Distasi of Carver and Mary Curtis of Quincy and the late Jeanette Stewart and John Lucia. Devoted uncle of Ashley and Joey Conti and Ronald Buscemi and the late Donald Buscemi. Mr. Buscemi also leaves his great friend Buddy McGinn. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

When you notice your inspection needs to be renewed – think of Mr. Buscemi!

Visiting hours are 2 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 in Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Interment at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, with full military honors.

Memorial donations may be made to the family GoFundMe page at gofund.me/aad32f3f.