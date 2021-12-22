Wednesday Last Day To Get Rapid Test Kits From Health Department

By SCOTT JACKSON

Wednesday will be the last day for Quincy residents to pickup a rapid COVID-19 test kit from the city’s Health Department.

As of Wednesday, the department has about 700 test kits, which containing two tests each, remaining from the 18,900 kits it received last week from the state.

The tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Health Department’s office, 440 East Squantum St., on Wednesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Because of the limited supply, each household is limited to two test kits.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Dec. 13 announced he would be distributing 2.1 rapid COVID-19 tests to 100 communities across Massachusetts. Municipalities will have the chance to purchase additional test kits from the state as soon as next month.