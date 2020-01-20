Weifu Chen, 87 of Quincy died peacefully at West Newton Health Care in Newton on January 15, 2020.

Born in TaiShan, China, he became a veterinarian due to his love for animals. Weifu was a charitable man and loved his homeland. He worked to build an irrigation system and senior community center in his village. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling with his family and had the hobby of gardening.

Weifu was especially out-going, friendly and kind. He earned the love and respect of many who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

His family thanks God for His mercy. During the time of Weifu’s illness, God chose him to be His child! On Oct. 29, 2019, Rev. Luo Tianwei baptized him at Tufts Medical Center in Boston! He became a Christian!

Weifu was the beloved husband of the Ru Zhu Mei. Devoted father of Xing Wen Chen and his wife Cui Yun Chen of New York, Li Ling Chin of Quincy and Cui Hong Chen and her husband Wei Guang Zheng of Lexington. Cherished grandfather of David Chen, Kevin Chen, Lawrence Chin, Jacky Zheng and Sisi Zheng.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visiting hours on Friday, January 31 from 5:30-7:30pm and Saturday, February 1 from 8:30am-9:30am at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street in Quincy. A Christian funeral service will follow from 9:30am-10:30am with the Reverend Steve Law, Pastor of Wollaston Lutheran Church officiating. Procession to Westview Cemetery in Lexington for Burial.

Flowers can be ordered for Weifu’s service by calling Tang’s Flowers at (617) 426-5529.

