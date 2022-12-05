Wendell J. Caley, Jr., passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2022. He was nearing his 95th birthday.

Wendell was born in Philadelphia, PA, the eldest of five children, to the late Nell B. Caley and the late Wendell J. Caley, Sr. He was a long time Quincy resident and most recently a resident in a Brockton nursing facility.

After graduating from Houghton College in upstate New York, Wendell proudly served in the United States Army at Ft. Monmouth, NJ, from 1950-1952. He earned a Master’s degree and a Ph.D. in Physics, and worked both in industry (in NY and MA) and as a professor of physics, first at Gordon College and later at Eastern Nazarene College in Massachusetts.

Wendell was a dedicated Christ-follower – being a Christian was the most important aspect of his life. He talked about his faith often, and lived his faith by working for various causes, as well as by serving on numerous short-term missions trips to Ukraine.

Wendell loved working on cars and on electronics projects, and was fascinated by modern technology. He also enjoyed listening to classical music.

He is survived by his five children: Nina Chicoski (husband Robert), Susan Fish (husband Randy), Roy Caley, Bruce Caley (wife Kelly), and Timothy Caley (wife Patty); one brother, David William Caley; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Community (Baptist) Church, 286 Ashmont St., Dorchester, MA on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11:00. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00-11:00, prior to the service. A private interment will take place on Dec. 15.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Samaritan’s Purse – Ukraine Relief.

