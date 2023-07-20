Wendie E. McPartlin, 73

Wendie Elaine (Portnoy) McPartlin, of Quincy, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home in Braintree, MA. She was 73.

Wendie was born in Boston on December 18, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Leshgold) Portnoy. She was raised in Mattapan, attended local schools, and graduated from Hyde Park High School. As a young girl she was an avid dancer at the Stanley Brown Dance Studio and briefly taught dance including Ballet, Tap and Jazz at Miss. Marova’s. Wendie’s career was in banking for over 20 years and retired in 2017 from Citizens Bank in East Milton where she was a Relationship Banker.

Wendie created many long-lasting relationships and valued the many connections she made throughout her life. She had many passions including animals, reading, trying her luck at Foxwoods or Mohegan, drawing, shopping for a good bargain, and spending time with her many friends and most of all her family, children and adored grandchildren.

She will forever be remembered by many as their “second mom” or friend. She was compassionate, loyal, and a devoted matriarch. She will be missed by everyone who knew her or had the pleasure of connecting with her.

Wendie was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. McPartlin, who predeceased her in 2015. She was the devoted mother of Scott I. McPartlin of Arlington, VA, Eric B. McPartlin of Quincy, and Kevin R. McPartlin and his wife Christian of Quincy. Wendie was the loving and devoted grandma of Ethyn Kerr, Devin McPartlin, Aydin McPartlin, and Samantha Cooper. She was the dear sister of Fern Shalit of Brockton, MA and is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Wendie’s Celebration of Life Service on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Wendie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, or Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home, 670 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184.

