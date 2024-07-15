Wendy E. Helfrich, 66

Wendy E. (McDonough) Helfrich, 66, of Quincy Passed away at her home on Monday, July 8, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer. Wendy enjoyed spending time with her family, watching baseball games and shopping. She lived to watch her grandchildren grow. Wendy was the ultimate fighter throughout her long battle with cancer and was known for her compassion, strength and grace.

Wendy was the beloved Daughter of Paul and Geraldine (Hurley) McDonough and Daughter-In-Law of Theodora Helfrich, the late Robert Helfrich and the late Geraldine Helfrich of Quincy.

Wendy was the Cherished wife of Gary Helfrich of Quincy. Wendy is the devoted Mother of Zachary Helfrich married to Paige of Falmouth and Joshua Helfrich married to Tayla of Mansfield. She is the devoted sister of Paula Zorkers married to Walt of Quincy, Nancy Awed, Meg Ryan and her late husband Billy of Weymouth, P.J. McDonough married to Andrea of Weymouth. Sister-In-Law of Stephen Helfrich of Nashua, N.H. and Michael Helfrich of Quincy. She is the much- loved Grandmother of William Helfrich, Quinn Helfrich, Avery Helfrich, Joshua Morin and Dylan Mills. Wendy is the aunt of Corey Awed, Lauren Fitzpatrick, Steve Zorkers, Gabrielle Burgin, Ryan, Rylie and Lily McDonough, Emma and Ava Ryan, Owen, Aidan and Jack Fitzpatrick, Alicia and Kaylee and Ashlee Helfrich.

A funeral service for Wendy will be held at the Life Community Church, 158 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169 on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will follow at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy.

Memorial donations in Wendy’s memory may be sent to Dana Farber Cancer Foundation, ATTN: Contribution Services, 10 Brookline Place West 6464, Brookline, MA 02445.

Funeral arrangements are under the compassionate care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.