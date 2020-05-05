‘We’re Not Out Of The Woods Yet,’ Quincy Health Commissioner Says

By SCOTT JACKSON

Health Commissioner Ruth Jones on Monday said the infection rate of coronavirus in Quincy is decreasing but the city is not yet out of the woods.

Jones also said Walmart voluntarily agreed to close its Falls Boulevard store Monday afternoon after 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including one who died.

A total of 885 COVID-19 cases had been reported in Quincy as of Monday, Jones said during the City Council meeting that night. Of those cases, 371 had recovered and 80 have died.

There were 11 new cases reported on Monday, which Jones said is fewer than the 20 or more new cases reported on a daily basis earlier on during the pandemic.

“Today we had 11 new cases where back in March we were 20, 30, even 40 cases a day, so we have definitely seen a decrease in the amount of positive cases,” she said. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but we do see our infection rate coming down a bit.”

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,000 new cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 69,087. The statewide death toll increased by 86 to 4,090. The DPH also reported 9,622 new tests on Monday, raising the total number of tests reported since the outbreak began to 324,268.

Jones said her department had been working with Walmart during the past week because she was concerned about the number of positive cases reported among the store’s employees. The department’s inspectors had visited the store on a daily basis to address issues around social distancing and crowd control.

“My concern was that we were seeing an increase in cases and an increase in people that were contacts to cases and saying they went into Walmart and were not feeling well shortly after that,” Jones said.

Eleven employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, including some who recovered and went back to work. Jones was notified on Monday that a store employee, who she described as an elderly woman, had died from the disease.

Walmart agreed to close the store Monday and will not be able to re-open until enough employees to staff the store test negative for COVID-19.

“They agreed to close. They will disinfect and deep clean the entire store. Every employee will be tested, and the store will not re-open until they have enough confirmed negative employees to actually go in and work in the store,” Jones said, adding that Manet Community Health Center has agreed to assist with testing the store’s workers.

Jones also said there was a cluster of cases at the Staybridge Suites hotel in North Quincy. There are currently 48 U.S. Navy personnel, who had been assigned to a ship now undergoing repairs in Boston, staying at the hotel, of whom 18 have tested positive for COVID-19. The sailors are all being quarantined at the hotel and will all be tested.

The hotel’s staff have already been tested and all came back negative, Jones said; the staff also has the necessary personal protective equipment.

There are no other guests at the hotel.

Coronavirus cases have been reported at each of the city’s nursing homes, Jones said, including one nursing home with more 100 cases. She said more than half of the deaths in the city have been residents at nursing homes.

There were six current COVID-19 cases at Quincy Housing Authority buildings as of Monday, Jones said. There were more than 13 cases in QHA properties at one point, she said.

“Our Quincy Housing Authority buildings have done very well,” Jones said. “In all of our buildings, we have only a total of six cases…and that’s not a high number, so I think they are doing a really good job there of protecting the residents.”

Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close until May 18 amid the pandemic. The governor also put together a task force – including government officials, health experts and representatives from different industries – to determine a plan for a phased re-opening that will be released on that date. The mayors of Easthampton and Lawrence are both on the task force.

Chris Walker, the chief of staff to Mayor Thomas Koch, said Koch has been discussing re-opening plans with Baker on an informal basis.

“The governor has asked the mayor to advise him on this in an informal role. They talk multiple times a week,” Walker said. “The governor will throw ideas off of him. The mayor will throw back some concepts or things he’s hearing on the ground.”

Walker said he expects the May 18 report outlining the plans for the phased re-opening would focus more on conditions under which various businesses could re-open rather than setting out a timeline for them to do so.

“I think more so than dates or anything tied to a specific timeframe, what the governor is planning on doing is setting the actual conditions for things to happen,” Walker said.

“He may say to a certain sector, you need to do A, B, C, D and E for you to open safely. When you can do that and you can show you can do that, then you can start to gradually phase in your opening.”

Walker said Koch has also begun discussing with his department heads plans to re-open municipal buildings to employees and the public. Those officials are also discussing how various city boards and commissions can begin meeting again. The City Council, School Committee and Quincy College Board of Governors have been meeting via video conference since late March, while others, including the Zoning Board of Appeals and Board of License Commissioners, have not been meeting. The Planning Board is expected to meet via Zoom, a video conferencing provider, on May 13.

Baker also issued an order, effective Wednesday, mandating the wearing of a mask or other face covering such as a bandana or scarf in public, including when visiting businesses or riding public transportation.

Jones said wearing a mask is required outdoors if social distancing is not possible but would not be necessary if someone were to go for a run by themselves and could maintain the needed space between themselves and others.

Several city councillors who spoke during Monday’s meeting credited Jones and the Health Department for their efforts to contain the coronavirus in Quincy.

Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci noted 150 deaths and more than 3,000 cases have been reported in Brockton, a city with roughly the same population as Quincy.

“It struck me with how different the pandemic has hit their community versus our community,” Palmucci said. “I’m just wondering if some of the actions the administration and the city has taken…are the reason why our numbers our low.”

Jones said her department partnered quickly with the mayor’s office to coordinate the city’s response to the epidemic, which she said has made a difference in the number of cases seen in Quincy. The entire staff of the Health Department, she added, had previously been trained in contact tracing.

“Everything we are doing and the hours we are doing it – we are here six to seven days a week doing it – I think it pays off in the end,” Jones said.

City Council President Nina Liang credited Jones and the Health Department for being proactive and working with Walmart to address issues at the store.

“That’s music to my ears to know they are no longer operating right now, because they obviously weren’t staying on top of this,” Liang said.