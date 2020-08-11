West Nile Virus Confirmed In Mosquitoes From Quincy

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday that West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected from Quincy.

There was one WNV-positive mosquito sample (pool) identified from samples collected Aug. 4. The City of Quincy remains at a low risk, according to the state Department of Public Health.

To date, for 2020 the state has reported 30-plus WNV-positive mosquito pools from five counties and one human case from Middlesex County.

While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection. WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of a mosquito infected with the virus. The City of Quincy Health Department and the MDPH recommends that the public continue to take action to avoid mosquito bites and reduce mosquito populations around their home and neighborhoods.

Limit your time outdoors during peak periods of mosquito activity (dusk and dawn), or, if you must remain outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.

Use a mosquito repellent that contains DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus may also be considered. Products with permethrin should only be used on clothing. Always follow the directions on the label. Repellents should not be used on children younger than two months of age. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

Take special care to cover up the arms and legs of children playing outdoors. When you bring a baby outdoors, cover the baby’s carriage or playpen with mosquito netting.

Fix any holes in your screens and make sure they are tightly attached to your doors and windows.

Remove any standing water around your home that is available for mosquito breeding. Mosquitoes will begin to breed in any puddle or standing water that lasts more than four days. Make sure water does not collect and stagnate in ceramic pots, trash cans, recycling containers, old tires, wading pools, bird baths, etc. Remove leaves and debris that may prevent drainage of roof gutters.

While the Quincy Health Department continues to work closely with the MDPH, locally the city is actively working with the Norfolk County Mosquito Control regarding the control of mosquitoes in Quincy. More information is available at https://www.quincy.ma.gov. Fact sheets regarding mosquito control and personal protection are available at the health department.