West Nile Virus Confirmed In Quincy, City Now At Moderate Risk

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed that West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected from Quincy.

There have been three West Nile virus-positive Culex pipiens/restuans complex mosquito pools identified from samples collected between July 21 and Aug. 17. Quincy’s risk level has been raised to moderate.

To date this year, the state has reported 68 WNV positive mosquito pools from 12 counties. No human cases have been reported.

While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection. WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans by the bite of a mosquito infected with the virus. The city of Quincy Health Department and the state Department of Public Health recommend that the public continue to take action to avoid mosquito bites and reduce mosquito bites and reduce mosquito populations around their home.

Steps include:

• Limiting your time outdoors during peak periods of mosquito activity (dusk and dawn) or, if you must remain outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.

• Using mosquito repellent that contains DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus may also be considered. Products with permethrin should only be used on clothing. Follow directions on the label. Repellents should not be used on children younger than two months of age. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

• Taking special care to cover up the arms and legs of children playing outdoors. When you bring a baby outdoors, cover the baby’s carriage or playpen with mosquito netting.

• Fixing any holes in your screens and make sure they are tightly attached to all your doors and windows.

• Removing any standing water around your home that is available for mosquito breeding. Mosquitoes will begin to breed in any puddle or standing water that lasts for more than four days. Make sure water does not collect and stagnate in ceramic pots, trash cans, recycling containers, old tires, wading pools, bird baths, etc. Remove leaves and debris that may prevent drainage of roof gutters.

For more information visit quincyma.gov or mosquitoresults.com.