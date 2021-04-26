Weymouth Man Charged In Triple Stabbing

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy police have charged a Weymouth man with attempted murder after three people were stabbed outside a Washington Street restaurant early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Rags Tavern at 375 Washington St. around 1 a.m. Sunday for a disorder in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed a large fight in the parking lot of the establishment, police said.

Three individuals were stabbed during incident, according to police. One 21-year-old male was taken to Boston Medical Center in serious condition with multiple stab wounds. The other two individuals, both age 21, one of whom was suffering multiple stab wounds, were taken to South Shore Hospital.

Tyler Maclean, age 24, of Weymouth was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon (a knife) and disorderly conduct, police said. Maclean was transported to an area hospital with facial injuries and after being evaluated was taken to Quincy police headquarters for booking.

Police have yet to release additional information as of Monday morning.

The matter remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 617-479-1212.