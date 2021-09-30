Weymouth Man Charged With Robbing Quincy Bank

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Weymouth man has been charged with robbing the Quincy Credit Union on Tuesday after turning himself into police.

Capt. John Dougan of the Quincy Police Department said officers were called to the credit union’s main branch at 100 Quincy Ave. around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of an unarmed robbery.

Dougan said the suspect – a white male blue sweatshirt, gray hat and a backpack – approached a teller and passed a noting demanding. The suspect was given a $20 bill and fled the bank. After leaving the bank, Dougan said the suspect removed his sweatshirt and hat and, in the process, dropped the bill.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. that evening, Dougan said Weymouth police contacted Quincy police and said a man had entered the police station and told officers he had robbed the Quincy Credit Union about five hours earlier.

The suspect, identified as Alexander Montanaro, 35, of Weymouth, was then arrested on a charge of unarmed robbery. Arraignment information for Montanaro was not immediately available Thursday.