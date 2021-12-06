‘What Christmas Means To Me’ Show At Marriott Dec. 16, Dec. 17

JM Productions, Entertainment Producer in Quincy “is back” after a 20-month hiatus presenting all new cabaret shows, concerts, dramas and more in a new location all while celebrating its 40 Anniversary.

JM has joined forces with The Marriott Hotel in Quincy to bring quality entertainment at reasonable prices to an upscale, hip and trendy venue.

On Dec. 16 and 17, JM presents “What Christmas Means to Me” – a dining and musical event featuring high quality music with a superb cast of performers. There is also a sing-along and holiday contest for audiences and a matinee and evening performance. Tickets are obtained at https://ticketstothecity.com/jm