Wiesia Sullivan, 73

Wiesia (Michalowski) Sullivan, 73, a resident of Quincy for the past forty years and formerly of Haverhill, died peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home, following a long illness, with her loving husband by her side.

Born in Coburg, Germany, daughter of the late Michael and Zofia (Drutowska) Michalowski, she was raised and educated in Belgium, until moving to the United States at the age of eleven, and settled with her family in Haverhill.

A member of the Haverhill High School Class of 1966, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in French with a minor in education from Bridgewater State College in 1970 and began her teaching career as a French teacher at Silver Lake Regional High School in Pembroke. In 1979, Mrs. Sullivan took some time away from her career to raise her children. A well respected and much loved teacher, Mrs. Sullivan later returned to teaching in the Brockton school system at the East Junior High School and retired in 2013 after a career of over thirty years.

A member of St. Ann’s Parish in North Quincy, and a member of the former St. Michael’s Parish of Haverhill, Mrs. Sullivan was an avid reader and was fluent in five languages. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and cooking and was devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of forty-seven years, James J. “Jim” Sullivan, a daughter, Katherine “Katie” (Sullivan) Misiaszek and her husband, Alex, of Windham, NH, a son, James M. “Jimmy” Sullivan and his wife, Melissa, of Pleasantville, NY, a sister, Renia Michalowski, of Haverhill, and four grandchildren, Alex Misiaszek, Michael Misiaszek, Maddie Sullivan and James Sullivan.

Due to the national health emergency, a private family funeral service with burial in Saint Patrick Cemetery in Haverhill will be held under the direction of Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 55 Fogg Road, South Weymouth, MA 02190.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 55 Fogg Road, South Weymouth, MA 02190.