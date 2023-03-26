William A. Kesaris, of Quincy, Massachusetts died peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

William was born in Sminitsi, Northern Epirus, Greece. He was the son of the late Antonios and Anastasia (Philis) Kesaris.

In his youth, William studied to become a teacher at the University of Vella in Ioannina, Greece. Chasing the American dream, he immigrated to the United States and resided in New York City for a number of years, where he worked in the hotel and restaurant industry. He then moved to Quincy, Massachusetts, where he first co-owned the Red Ram restaurant in the South End of Boston with his brothers Spyridon, George, and Angelo. They then owned the famous Clam Box restaurant on Wollaston Beach in Quincy.

William was a lifelong student of learning. He was an avid reader and writer who had a deep appreciation of Greek History and the Orthodox religion. In 2017, William received the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston Ministry Award for his contributions to the Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church. In his retirement, he greatly enjoyed traveling and gardening.

William was the beloved husband of Mary (Vaggelis) Kesaris. He was the loving father of Haroula and her husband Alexander Panas and Georgia and her husband Kuriakos Petroulas. William was the doting and proud grandfather of Nicoletta, George, Vasilia, Alexander, and Mary Elizabeth.

William leaves behind his brothers Christos Kesaris and Theodore Kesaris. He was predeceased by Spyridon Kesaris and his surviving wife Zoi, George Kesaris and his surviving wife Urania, Angelo Kesaris and his wife Vivian, and Andrea Saxonis and her husband Peter.

William is also survived by many nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and friends in Greece and the United States.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10-11 AM in the Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, Massachusetts.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 11 AM in Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, Braintree, Massachusetts.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, Massachusetts 02184.

