William A. Turner, 79

William A. Turner, age 79, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, September 21, 2023 at CareOne at Randolph, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born in Quincy, to the late William A. Turner and Mary (Laplume) Costello. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1962. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Villanova University, Class of 1966, where he also played trombone in the band.

Bill had a lifelong love for technology and computers, and was employed as a systems analyst and IT professional for many years. He enjoyed working with his hands and was skilled at carpentry.

Beloved husband for thirty-nine years of Judith A. (Fellows) Turner.

Devoted father of Elizabeth Turner and her husband Seth Dewey of Nashua, N.H., Catherine Turner Willmunder and her husband Richard of Ladera Ranch, Calif., Timothy Klemp and his wife Debra of Wareham, and Jason Klemp and his wife Jessica of Onset.

Loving grandfather of Jackson and Dashiell Turner Willmunder, Patrick and William Klemp, Jason, Jr. and Jenna Klemp.

Bill is also survived by Finneas the cat.

Memorial Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, October 9, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in William’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.dana-farber.org.

