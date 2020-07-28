William A. Varroso, 94

William A. “Officer Bill” Varroso, age 94, of Braintree, died peacefully July 22 surrounded by his loving family.

Son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Varraso of Quincy. Devoted brother of Alfred Varroso and his wife Carmella of Braintree and the late Joseph and James Varroso.

Mr. Varroso was born and educated in Quincy. He was married to the late Edith (Lordi) Varroso. Together they had five children: Elizabeth Varroso Flanagan of Braintree, Michael Varroso of Braintree, Robert Varroso and his wife Linda of Weymouth, Edward Varroso of Braintree and the late William Varroso. He was the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He worked at the Fore River Shipyard in Quincy. Later, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Underhill (DE-682) destroyer escort during WWII. While escorting in the Pacific, his ship was hit by suicide subs on July 24, 1945 and 112 men were lost. Mr. Varroso would receive the Purple Heart and many ribbons.

In 1952, he joined the Braintree Police Department. In 1964, he was assigned to the position of safety officer, where he taught safety in the Braintree school system and became affectionately known as “Officer Bill,” as well as supervising 32 traffic supervisors.

An active member of his community, Mr. Varroso served as former president of the Braintree Police Association, a Town Meeting member, member of the Braintree Park Commission, the Braintree Board of Trade, elected five terms as Commander of DAV Chapter 29, member of the American Legion Post 86, VFW Braintree 1702, Braintree Men’s Club and a life member of the Sons of Italy 760. He also volunteered at the Royal Nursing and Rehab Center in Braintree and Pope Nursing Home in Weymouth and was a longtime usher at St. Clare Church.

A devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, colleague and friend, Mr. Varroso will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 29, from 4:00 -8:00 PM at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church and burial will be in the Braintree Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370.