William B. Knight

William (Willie) B. Knight of Weymouth, MA went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Jan. 30, 2022.

He was one of 12 children born in 1925 to the late Charles W. and Margaret Knight and is survived by his wife Gwendolyn B. Knight. He was the twin of the late Pearl Gilmore of Norwell and is survived by his brother, David M. Knight, Naples, FL. Mr. Knight is also survived by many nephews and nieces.

Willie graduated from Quincy High School and Northeastern University. He served in the U.S, Navy during World War II. Most of his working career was in the broadcasting industry having spent 19 years at WBZ Radio and WBZ-TV 4 as an assistant business manager. He also worked for 11 years at WSBK-TV 38 as comptroller and 10 years at WXNE – TV 25 as Vice President/General Manager. For the last five years of his career, he was the business manager of Massachusetts American Water Company in Hingham, MA. He retired in 1992 and was a former member of the Board of Directors of the Weymouth Co-operative Bank, retiring from that position in 2000 after 28 years of service.

Willie was an active member of Crossroads Worship Center of the Assemblies of God. He previously held membership with Glad Tidings Church, Quincy.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1-2 p.m. at Crossroads Worship Center, 241 Broad St., Weymouth, MA. Rev. Karen C. Rydwansky will officiate. Burial will be at the Hull Village Cemetery, Hull, MA immediately following the service. A reception will follow at the church.

The service will be live streamed on YouTube.

For more information and online guestbook, go to downingchapel.com.