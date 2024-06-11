William ‘Billy’ Chiasson Jr., 31

William “Billy” Chiasson Jr., a lifelong resident of Quincy and Hanover, lost his battle against addiction on Saturday, June 8, 2024. He was 31.

He was born in Quincy to Susan Blowers Mellor and Bill Chiasson Sr. and raised in Quincy and Hanover. He graduated from Quincy High School and went on to work in sales. Billy had a growth mindset and was always excited to share new ideas. He was a person of remarkable intellect, possessing a keen mind that was always hungry for knowledge. His dreams of success were boundless, and he pursued them with unwavering determination and optimism.

In his spare time, Billy ventured into Boston and would sometimes try his luck at Encore and other days the trip was for inspiration or even shopping for his impeccable sense of style. He also liked going on long drives and sitting at Wollaston Beach however, Billy was his happiest spending time with family and friends.

Billy’s jovial personality was a beacon of light to all who knew him. Though he may no longer walk among us, the memories of Billy’s vibrant spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. His legacy of warmth, intelligence, and boundless optimism will continue to inspire and uplift us in the days ahead.

Cherished son of Susan Blowers Mellor and her husband Kevin of Quincy and Bill Chiasson Sr. and his wife Karen of Hanover. Loving brother to Shelby Chiasson and her fiancé Christopher Paul of Quincy, Michael Ebersole of Hanover and Matthew Chiasson of Hanover. Proud uncle to Penelope Paul. Grandson to Robert Blowers of Quincy. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family at the visiting hours on Monday, June 17th from 4-8 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, QUINCY. Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 10 AM at the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Billy to RMT Classic, 1599 Washington Street, Braintree, MA, 02184. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.