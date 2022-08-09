William C. Urban, 66

William C. Urban, age 66, of Scituate, formerly of Weymouth, died peacefully, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Life Care Center of the South Shore in Scituate, in the comfort of his loving family.

William was born in South Boston, to the late Charles and Bridget (Nee) Urban. He was raised and educated in South Boston. He then raised his family in Weymouth where he lived for more than twenty years.

He worked as a fabricator at the Cole Hersee Company in South Boston for over thirty years.

William was an avid dart player and enjoyed all sports.

Beloved husband of the late Debra A. “Debbie” (Llewellyn) Urban.

Devoted father of John A. Urban and his wife Cathy of Quincy, Kimberly A. Urban of Weymouth, and the late William J. Urban.

Loving grandfather of five.

Dear brother of Marie Salvaggio and her husband Anthony of East Boston, Carol Urban of Derry, N.H., and the late Mary Urban.

William is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in William’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

