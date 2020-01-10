William E. Head, 77

William E. Head, age 77, a longtime Quincy resident, died unexpectedly at home, Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

William was born in Boston, raised and educated in Roxbury and Quincy schools and was a graduate of Quincy High School. He later attended Bentley College.

He was employed as an accountant for many years.

Beloved son of the late Clyde E. and Mary A. (MacDonald) Head. Dear brother of Robert R. Head of Quincy, Theresa M. Schatzl Kelley and her husband James of Weymouth, Judy A. Heshion and her husband Charles of Rockland. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in William’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy.