William F. Joyce

William F. “Bibba” Joyce, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020, surrounded and supported by family.

Bill proudly served in the Army division of the National Guard Reserves. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and past commander of the American Legion Post #65. He also served as a high school and college football official and president of the Riviera Golf Estates Association in Naples, Florida.

Bill’s career included being a sales manager for Boston/Commonwealth Gas and the owner of Joyce’s Auto School in Brighton. He was the proud owner of race horses with a passion for horse racing.

Bill was happiest when surrounded by those he loved, especially his grandchildren and lifelong friends. He was blessed with friends from his time in Brighton, Quincy, White Horse Beach, Naples, Florida and Weymouth. He will be deeply missed.

Beloved husband of 58 years to June E. (Crossman) Joyce of Weymouth. Devoted father of William Joyce of Quincy and John J. Joyce and his wife Kelley of Weymouth. Cherished “Gramps” to Stephanie Witham and her husband Patrick, John J. Joyce, Jr. and his wife Stephanie, Nicole Marie Joyce, Marissa Alice Joyce, Kurt Lawrence Joyce and great-grandchildren Aiden, Abigail, Alyssa, Alivia, Raelyn and Clyde Joseph. Loving brother of Pamela Mullen and her late husband Butch of FL, the late James Joyce and his widowed wife Laraya, the late Sandra Lawton and her husband Edward and the late Penny Joyce. Best friend of Father Jack Cashman of FL. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 3-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to Beacon Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Due to Covid-19, if you are uncomfortable or unable to gather together with Bill’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. The first hour of his visitation and the Funeral Mass will be live streamed on his page as well. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.