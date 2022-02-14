William F. Lee, 81

William F. “Leeso” Lee of Quincy, originally from South Boston, died peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 10, 2022 at the age of 81.

Leeso was a 54 year member of Boilermakers Local 29, retiring in 1996. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Attending the Fryeburg Fair in Maine was an annual highlight for him. Leeso was a dedicated volunteer for St. Vincent’s Food Pantry in South Boston. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and playing games like Left, Right, Center and Cribbage.

Son of the late Martin and Helen Lee. Husband of the late Virginia (Grafton) Lee. Loving father of Michael Lee of NH; William Lee, Jr. of Duxbury; Keli Burke and her husband Scott of Pembroke; and his nephew Michael Grafton and his wife Julia and their children Tucker and Arran. Proud “Papa” of Dave, Sue, Meagan, Richard, Alexanndra, Nicolas, Kori, and many great grandchildren. Brother of the late Robert Lee, James Lee and Dorothy McGrath.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Donations in memory of Leeso may be made to St. Monica’s Food Pantry, P.O. Box 270799, South Boston, MA 02127.