William F. Pederson, Jr., 78

William F. “Bill” Pedersen, Jr., 78, of Braintree, passed away on March 7, 2020.

Born on February 7, 1942 in Quincy, he was the son of the late William F. Pedersen, Sr. and Alice (Waite) Pedersen. A graduate of Quincy High School, William proudly served our country in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1971 aboard the USS Essex. He worked as a foreman for the Massachusetts Highway Department for over 38 years.

He loved hotrods, camping, golfing and boating. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family, whether it was attending school and sporting events for his grandchildren, golfing or just hanging out, he was most happy when surrounded by his family and extended family.

William is survived by his beloved wife, Juliet A. (Rotondi) Pedersen, with whom he recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Devoted father of Fran (Pedersen) Wiltshire and Kate Blaha of Abington, Bill Pedersen III and his wife Lisa of Whitman, and Mike and Erin Pedersen of Hanover. Cherished Papa of 10 grandchildren, Aaron Wiltshire, Becky and her husband Mason Carlson, and Rachel Wiltshire, Abby, Anna, Lily and Lindsay Pedersen and Marina and JP Pedersen. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and “his boys”. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy (Pedersen) Jones.

Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St, Rte 53 in Hanover on Thursday from 8:30 – 9:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover Street, Rte 139, Hanover. Burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Shore VNA and Hospice, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370.