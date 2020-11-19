William G. Mahoney of Easton, originally from Quincy, died November 16, 2020.

The beloved son of the late William F. and Joan (Leary) Mahoney of Quincy. Loving brother of Maureen (Peter) Collins of Granger, IN, Jean (Jerry) Lawlor of Quincy, Kathleen (Bill) Ferguson of Windham, NH, Carol (Michael) O’Mahony (both deceased), Beth Murphy of Quincy and Therese (Tommy) Carter of Windham, NH. Also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, as well as 10 great nieces and great nephews.

Billy was a funny, happy, gentle soul. He had a personality that took over the room! He was lovingly accepted by the whole Putnam Street neighborhood where he grew up. Every door was always open to his visits where he would spend hours talking about the latest neighborhood news. Billy was a huge sports fan but his favorite team was his beloved Red Sox. He thoroughly enjoyed helping out the Quincy High School football team where he held the honorary title of “assistant manager.” He lived his life to the fullest and was loved by many.

The family would like to give special thanks to the friends and staff at TILL, Inc.’s group home on William Street, Easton, where Billy was a resident for many years. The love, support and tender care of Billy was wonderful.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, November 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of “Billy Mahoney” may be made to Toward Independent Living & Learning (TILL) Inc., 20 Eastbrook Road, Suite 201, Dedham, MA 02026-2058.

For those family and friends that may not be able to attend, you may offer your support by visiting keohane.com to share your thoughts or memories.