William G. Manning, 87

William G. Manning, age 87, of Holbrook, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, July 15, 2022 at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center.

Bill was born in Boston, to the late William J. and Catherine (Niles) Manning. He was raised and educated there. He lived in Holbrook for the past twenty-nine years, previously in Quincy for fifteen years.

Bill was employed as an exterminator with the former T.A. Sheehan Company in West Roxbury and later worked independently before retiring many years ago.

Bill proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s during the Korean conflict and had also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

He was an active member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. He led self-help groups in the former Saint John’s School where he also served as building manager for twenty years.

Loving partner for forty-nine years of Mary G. Kirby of Quincy.

Dear brother of Robert Manning and his wife Ellie, Gerard Manning and his wife Susie, all of Florida, Kathleen Bogosh and her husband Roger of Norton, Patricia Clark and her husband Ronnie of Holbrook, Teresa Keefe and her late husband William of Weymouth and Bill’s little pet dog, “Poppy”.

Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, on Wednesday, July 20, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment, with military honors, to follow at The Gardens Cemetery, 670 Baker St., West Roxbury. At Bill’s request, visiting hours have been omitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Saint John’s Food Pantry, c/o 556 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.