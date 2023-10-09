William ‘Guy’ Ferris, 77

William ‘Guy’ Ferris of Quincy passed away Oct. 6, 2023. He was 77 years old.

Guy was the fourth of seven children of John and Katherine Ferris. He was born Feb. 15, 1946 at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio. In effect, he was in the Air Force from Day 1. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. upon his graduation from the University of Notre Dame, Class of ’68. His first active-duty assignment was to complete Undergraduate Pilot Training at Reese AFB in Texas. He graduated first in his class.

With that honor, Guy chose to become an instructor pilot, or IP. IP training in the supersonic T-38 Talon at Tyndall AFB, FL was his next stop followed by assignment to the Williams AFB, AZ training base. He was a top flight instructor which garnered him the challenge of teaching pilots from other countries.

After his time in the USAF, Guy attended the University of Georgetown Law School and graduated with top honors.

His love for the military manifested itself later in life when he joined the Quincy, MA Morrisette Post 294 of the American Legion and Squadron 294 of the Sons of the American Legion. He served many roles over the years with these organizations including Vice-Commander, Historian and Sergeant-at-Arms for the Post. He was Vice-Commander, Historian and Finance Officer for Squadron 294.

He is survived by his six siblings, three children and three grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements by the Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St, Quincy.