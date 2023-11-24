William H. McGinness, 88

William Hugh McGinness, of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Royal Braintree Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 88.

William was born in Cambridge on March 12, 1935 and was the son of the late William H. McGinness and Anne (Maytum) McGinness.

Bill was raised in Cambridge and was a proud graduate of Rindge Tech. He later continued his career in education at Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School. An avid sports fan, Bill fondly remembered his years of coaching at the youth and high school level. For much of his life he was an active member of St. Ann’s Parish serving as a Eucharistic Minister, CCD teacher, and basketball director. An expert gardener, Bill’s display of tulips always drew admirers to the yard. He credited his green thumb to his grandmother whom he admired dearly. He lovingly recalled his time spent at Nantasket Beach, where he summered growing up. Returning to the beach always brought him a great sense of joy.

William was the beloved husband of 42 years to Sharon (McDaniel) McGinness of Quincy. He is survived by their children and spouses Gregory W. McGinness and Ashley of Franklin, Maria X. Drappers and Carlos of Somerville. He is also survived by his children and spouses Mary Murphy and Douglas of Medford, William McGinness of Pacific, WA, John McGinness of Watertown, Mark McGinness and Chrissy of Watertown, Tricia Tierney and John of Waltham, and his grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Joan Campbell of Wakefield, Carolyn Root of Nashua, NH, David McGinness of Concord, the late Robert McGinness of Dover, and the late John McGinness of Port Saint Lucie, FL.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, November 27, 2023, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Cremation will follow.

Following cremation, William will be interred privately in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in William’s name to the Alzheimer’s Clinical & Translational Research Unit (ACTRU) and mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate; please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of William Hugh McGinness.

