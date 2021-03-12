William H. Rendle, Jr., 99

William H. “Bill” Rendle, Jr., longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on March 4, at the age of 99, with his devoted daughter Barbara Kelley by his side. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Lillian “Penny” Rendle in 2014.

Bill was born and raised in Quincy before moving to Braintree where he was a proud member of the renowned Braintree High School boys’ gymnastics team. As a young man he entered Boston’s International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 103 and contributed to the war effort working at the Fore River Shipyard.

Bill married the love of his life, Lillian “Penny” Eatough on Sept. 13, 1943. The pair met dancing to big band music, and remained a devoted couple on and off the dance floor for the rest of their lives, wowing crowds at weddings and events with their intricate swing moves well into their 80s.

The Rendles raised their three children in Quincy, where they were active members of Bethany Congregation and the Quincy YMCA, for which Bill dedicated his time and expertise to the establishment of Camps Burgess and Hayward on Cape Cod. Bill attended night school at MIT, and was one of very few who successfully completed the program designed to give union electricians a deeper understanding of electrical theory and engineering.

After relocating to Orlando, Florida, where the Rendles forged many precious friendships, Bill taught at a trade school and founded the electrical apprenticeship program for Orange and Seminole Counties, thus providing generations of at-risk students with the opportunity to acquire a lifelong trade. Bill and Penny loved to travel, and visited many countries and nearly all of the USA’s National Parks.

After retiring in his 80s, Bill and Penny relocated back to Quincy to be close to family. They spent many happy, active years as residents of 1000 Southern Artery, where Bill volunteered for Meals on Wheels and as a greeter. One of his greatest joys was volunteering at the nearby Clifford Marshall School, where he often worked one-on-one with students who needed extra academic and/or emotional support.

Never one to say no to an invitation or new adventure, Bill relocated to Durango, Colorado in his 99th year in order to enjoy the support and care of his daughter Barbara and her family. He spent the last year of his life on a breathtaking ranch, where his favorite pastime was sitting on the deck with a view of the Animas River, taking in the sounds and sights of nature, with the sun on his face.

Bill will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor, optimism, enthusiasm, and “carpe diem” philosophy. An avid crossword puzzler and life-long learner, he is remembered for his intelligence, as well. Finally, Bill was appreciated by friends and family for his gentle nature, which was evident anywhere and everywhere… except at the poker table.

Bill is survived by his children: William H. “Billy” Rendle III and wife Gay, James Rendle and wife Linda, and Barbara Kelley and husband Sean. He will also be deeply missed by his six adoring grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up to honor Bill’s dedication to the children of the Marshall School. Checks may be made out to: Quincy Public Schools-Clifford Marshall (with Bill Rendle Memorial Fund in the memo) and mailed to 200 Moody St, Quincy, MA 02169.