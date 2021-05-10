William H. Shafer, 81

William H. “Bill” Shafer, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 81.

Born in Boston on July 5, 1939, he was the son of the late Daniel B. and Mary V. (Higgins) Shafer. Beloved husband of the late Teresa A. (Sweeney) Shafer. Devoted stepfather of the late Christine Truman. Loving brother of Daniel E. Shafer of Reno, Nevada, and the dear uncle of Daniel J. Shafer.

Bill was a truck driver for over 30 years for Sears, Ryder, Mills & St. Johnsbury. He also drove his own truck for four years. Bill enjoyed photography, hunting, and going to Dunkin’ Donuts. He was a former member of the Holbrook Sports Club and the Easton Rod and Gun Club.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 10-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. His funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s name may be sent to a charity of your choice. See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.