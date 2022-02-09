William J. Bock of Quincy died Feb. 4. Former husband of Barbara Standrick. Stepfather of Sean Tallent and his wife, Teri and father to Stanley Standrick and his wife, Regina.

Brother of Cecilia Flynn and her husband Mark, Deborah Foster and her husband Wade, Pamela Pringle and her late husband Robert, Charles Bock and his wife Kathleen, Timothy Bock and his wife Jacqueline, Barbara Bock, and the late Elizabeth and Steven Bock.

Bill was also survived by several nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and his dog, Damsel. Bill was the son of the late William G. Bock and Barbara A. White.

Bill enjoyed landscaping, painting boats, working on cars, and smoking cigars. Over the years, he owned, built, and maintained many muscle cars. Bill was happiest when he was on the water diving, fishing, and lobstering.

Bill served proudly in the U.S. Marines.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Casper Funeral Services, Boston.