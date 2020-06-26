William J. Curtin, 59

William John “Billy” Curtin, age 59, of Rand Hill Road in Alton, N.H., died March 25 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.​

Born in Quincy on Sept. 17, 1960, son of Fred Thomas and Margaret Alma Curtin. A graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical School in 1979. He has resided in Alton since 1996.

Many wonderful things can be said about Mr. Curtin, and if you knew him, you understand. In short, he loved Harley Davidsons, going to many bike events. He was involved with town politics for many years. He was meticulous with his yard work, including leveling the snow banks so they melted evenly. Mr. Curtin was a great and funny friend to many.​

Survived by his wife, CherylAnn (Mahoney) Curtin of 23 years; 2 sons: Jonathan W. Curtin and Christopher M. Curtin both of Alton Bay; 2 brothers: Paul Curtin and wife Karen of Manomet and James “Jimmy” Curtin and wife Irene of Attleboro; 2 sisters: Diane M. Curtin of Quincy and Nancy S. Gilmartin and husband Steven of South Weymouth; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of Mr. Curtin’s life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home, Alton, N.H.