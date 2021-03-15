William J. Devine, 77

A funeral Mass for William J. “Bill” Devine of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, St. Boniface Parish, was celebrated Monday, March 15, in St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy.

Mr. Devine died March 9 at the age of 77 surrounded by his present and devoted wife Mary (Sullivan) Devine and his beloved children, John, Grant and Patricia Devine.

He was born and raised in Quincy. He was preceded in death by his parents Audrey (Oberg) Devine and Anthony Festus Devine and his former wife Theresa L. (Person) Devine. Brother of James Devine and his wife Ann of Tiverton, RI and Patricia Devine Johnson of Deland, Fl. Bill is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Growing up in Quincy, Mr. Devine delivered papers as a boy and drove his small boat on Quincy Bay. He attended Quincy Public Schools and would fondly remember his time at Broadmeadows; he graduated from Quincy High School. He furthered his education at Quincy College and graduated from Salem State College where he received his Bachelor’s degree in science/ business education, where he proudly made the dean’s list in his senior year.

He enjoyed reading newspapers, going for walks and traveling. At the end of his illness, he enjoyed watching Perry Mason, Masterpiece Theater and PBS.

Mr. Devine started working in real estate with his brother James and worked for more than 30 years starting his own company GSI. Mr. Devine will always be remembered for his selfless dedication to his family, his abundant generosity, and a determined authenticity. He will be remembered as a giver of himself, putting others needs first and making dreams come true for all who were blessed to have known him. He will be sadly missed, but his influence, kindness and generosity will live forever in our hearts. His strong faith and courage provided strength for all who knew him.

Mr. Devine was diagnosed in November 2018 with bladder cancer, determined to fight, he attended numerous chemo treatments at Dana Farber along side his wife, Mary Devine, whom he met at St. Anthony’s Shrine on Sept. 8, 2013 after a 4pm Saturday Mass, which he attended regularly. William and Mary both shared the love of their Catholic faith and worship and praise with the Arch Street band. Mr. Devine’s love of music was a cornerstone to his faith and he shared that cornerstone with all who worshiped with him especially his wife Mary.

Private interment.

Memorial donations may be made to Saint Anthony’s Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.