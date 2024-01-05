William J. Donlan, 74

William John “Billy” Donlan, of Quincy, died suddenly on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. He was 74.

Billy was born in Boston on January 29, 1949, and was the son of the late Martin and Agnes (Whelton) Donlan.

Formerly of South Boston, Billy was a United States Army Veteran and retired member of Pipefitter’s Local 537. In retirement, Billy took pleasure in continually learning new things and could fix anything around the house. He had a wicked sense of humor and loved to tell stories to his grandsons about growing up in Southie. He loved and protected his family fiercely and was a loving and generous papa to Tommy and Matthew who will miss him dearly.

Billy was the beloved husband of Geraldine A. (Cooper) Donlan, with whom he shared 48 loving years. He was the proud and devoted father of Thomas Bell and his wife Tina of Avon and Stephanie Naughton of Quincy. He was the father-in-law of Thomas Naughton of Quincy. He was the loving grandfather of Thomas W. and Matthew J. Naughton, both of Quincy. Billy was the dear brother of Pauline Anderson of Quincy, John Donlan of South Boston, James Donlan and his wife Debra of Quincy, Mary Donlan of Plymouth, the late Josephine Jimenez, the late Janet Gallagher, and the late Martin Donlan. Billy is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Bill was thankful for the loving care his wife Geri provided him as he battled many illnesses in the last years of his life. He kept his sense of humor, was always optimistic, determined, brave and a fighter to the very end.

Following cremation, Billy’s funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Billy’s name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation by visiting: www.t2t.org.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.