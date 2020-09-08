William J. Egan, Jr., 82

William J. Egan, Jr., age 82, of Quincy, died September 6, 2020.

The beloved husband of 56 years to Ann M. (Regan) Egan. Loving father of Paul William Egan of Quincy and Sheila Egan Varela and her husband Julio of Milton. Brother of Joan Finn of NH formerly of Norwell and the late Leo Egan and Jacqueline Kiley. Cherished Grampy of Grace Sofia Varela, Jack Henry Egan and Miguel Egan Varela, and a treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews

Bill worked as a bus operator for the MBTA for thirty years. He was a beloved Boston sports fan, and avid tennis player for many years. His passion for sports made him a cherished coach of many Quincy Youth Hockey and baseball teams. He enjoyed summers on Wells Beach, Maine as a young boy and again in his adulthood. Above all else, his family was the greatest love and achievement of his life.

The viewing hour will be private for immediate family only. A Funeral Mass (masked and social distanced) for friends and family will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy on Thursday Sept. 10, at 11am.

Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

A collation event celebrating Bill’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to JDRF, 60 Walnut St., #102, Wellesley, MA 02481.

