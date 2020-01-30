William J. Enos, 60, of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Saturday January 25, 2020.

Born in Quincy, he was a son of the late Joseph B. and Winifred A. (Henebry) Enos. William was a graduate of the Quincy Vocational Technical High School and went on to work for many years at Haemonetics. He later was employed with Hannaford Supermarkets and Stop & Shop. William enjoyed reading books and photography. He was especially fond of nature, flowers and plants.

William is survived by his brother Joseph W. Enos of Quincy, and many friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday February 2, from 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street QUINCY, with a prayer service at 5:30 PM. Private cremation and burial will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in William’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 West Central Street, Natick MA 01760.

