William J. Kearns, Sr. of Quincy passed away January 20 at Season’s Hospice in Milton surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Dorchester he graduated from Boston Tech High School and was a veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Korean War. He worked for New England Telephone for 37 years initially as a lineman and retiring as the manager of the accounting department.

He was active in Dorchester youth sports where he was a coach and mentor for Millstream Baseball and Neponset Youth Hockey. He was also member of the New England Telephone Pioneers and the McKeon Post in Dorchester.

Beloved husband of Ann M. (Gillis) and the late Patricia A. (Morris). Father of Elaine J. Cullinane and her husband Robert of Dorchester, William J. Kearns Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Westwood, Paul J. Kearns and his wife Drena of Bellingham, and the late Denise McFarland and Patricia Kearns. Stepfather of Patricia McHale of Dorchester, Elaine McCarthy of Abington, Ronald Gillis of Needham, Timothy Gillis of Quincy, Paul Gillis of Dorchester, Joanne Payne of Dorchester, and John Gillis of Winchester. Brother of Patrick “Frank” Kearns of Rockland and the late John J. Kearns, Mary Fay, and Anne Marklis. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 20 step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark’s Church, Dorchester Monday . Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Monday morning prior to the mass from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Due to the current Covid 19 Guidelines, only 10 guests will be permitted within the funeral home at a time, masks are required and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book.

Burial New Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Dorchester Youth Hockey, 15 Glide St., Dorchester, MA 02122 or to Season’s Hospice & Palliative Care, 597 Randolph St. Milton, MA 02186.