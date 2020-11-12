William J. Kerrigan, 86

William J. “Unc” Kerrigan, 86, of Quincy died November 10, 2020.

The beloved son of the late William J. and Emily L. (McKenna) Kerrigan. Loving brother of the late Joan Hatfield and Daniel Kerrigan. Cherished uncle of Carol Hatfield of Quincy, John R. Hatfield, Jr. and Tracy of Whitman, Maureen Aronson and Jeffrey of Weymouth, Michael Hatfield and Marie Daniel of Weymouth, Sandra Dickey and Paul of Wakefield, Neil Hatfield and Kelly of Quincy and Kerri Benson and David of Belmont. He is also survived by many great nieces, nephews and great great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to his great nephew Matthew Aronson who opened his home and took such great care of “Unc” in his last days.

A lifelong Quincy resident, Unc graduated from North Quincy High School class of 1952; he furthered his education and received his accounting degree from Bentley in 1954. He enlisted into the United States Army in 1955, served our country and was honorably discharged in 1957. Education was very important to Unc and he continued his education after his military service, graduating from Northeastern University in 1972.

He worked as an auditor for the Shawmut Bank for many years. Unc will be remembered as an advocate for education, a devout Catholic and a devoted family man who cherished the time he spent with his extended family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. There will be an hour of remembrance beginning at 7pm on Wednesday evening. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 10:30 AM. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Unc may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to KML Complete Home Care Services, 44 Newport St., Marshfield, MA 02050 or to Beacon Hospice, 529 Main St., Suite 126, Charlestown, MA 02129.

