William J. Lawless, 79

William J. Lawless, age 79, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, July 11, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born in Boston, to the late Thomas G. and Rita E. (Griffin) Lawless. Raised and educated in Dorchester alongside his dear sister, Regina M. Lawless, he was a graduate of Mission High School, Class of 1960. He would later move to Quincy, where he lived for fifty-five years.

Bill was a great businessman who got his start as a salesman for the Boston Gas Company and the Friday Engineering Company in Burlington. He was also involved with and worked at The Fours Restaurant in Quincy Center, and would later go on to be the owner and operator of the Ice Vendor Associates of Quincy for many years.

Bill was a man of faith and a longtime active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. Following their faith, he and his wife, Joyce, sought to help those in need. They founded and faithfully served Saint John’s Food Pantry for over forty years, also serving meals for the residents at the former Long Island Shelter.

He was active in several charitable organizations, including My Brother’s Keeper and Friends of the Unborn. He and Joyce assisted in the Cursillo program at the Holy Cross Retreat House in North Easton, and most recently, Bill became a dear friend and supporter of Mother Olga and the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth.

Bill is survived by his childhood sweetheart, beloved wife for 57 years and true love for 65 years, Joyce M. (Gallagher) Lawless; his children, William J. Lawless, Jr. and his wife Denise, Kelly M. Orrock and her husband Craig, and Jennifer M. Lawless; his grandchildren, Felicia Lawless, Q.P.D., Justin Lawless, Declan Orrock, and Liam Orrock, whom he supported in all their endeavors; his Irish cousins, whom he loved so much that he made thirty-four trips to Ireland; and a countless amount of dear friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, July 16, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Saturday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Saint John’s Food Pantry, Attn: Tom Lester, c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.