William J. McArdle, Jr., 83

William J. “Bill” McArdle, Jr. of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was 83.

He was born in Dorchester to Lottie (McNeil) and William J. McArdle. He was raised in Dorchester and attended Boston Technical High School. Shortly after high school, Bill enlisted the United States Army in order to help provide for his family. His dedication to serving his country spanned over 40 years, eventually earning the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. During his entire career with the military, he never stopped learning and completed school for Parachuting, Special Forces Qualification, Criminal Investigation, Intelligence Analyst, Interrogator, COMSEC Custodian, MI Warrant Officer Refresher Course, Senior Warrant Officer, and Basic Instructor Training. In addition, he received his Bachelor’s in Accounting and Master’s in Taxation at Bentley College and his MBA with Boston College. After earning his degree with Boston College, he was employed there as the Senior Auditor and an Adjunct Professor.

Bill’s tenacity and hardworking nature were a credit to the devotion and love he had for his family. He was smart and goal oriented. Bill was a people person and loved to tell his stories to anyone that would listen. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, travelling and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

Beloved husband of Cynthia “Cindy” McArdle (Rekas). Devoted father of Christine Bender and her husband James of Quincy, and William James “Jamie” McArdle III and his wife Sylvia of E. Bridgewater. Loving brother of Roderick McArdle and his wife Brenda of Norton and Virginia Shain of CA. Cherished grandfather of Robert Bender of Quincy and William “Liam” McArdle IV and Emilie McArdle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated immediately following the visiting hours at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to a charity of your choice.

Please see Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.