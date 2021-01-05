William J. McCarthy

William J. “Bill” McCarthy of Quincy passed away after a brief illness on December 31, 2020.

Beloved husband of 54 years to the late Cecelia (McLaughlin) McCarthy. Devoted father of Kevin McCarthy of Quincy, Sheila McCarthy of Braintree, Maureen McCarthy-Dunn and her husband Geoff of Pembroke, Neil McCarthy and his wife Peggy of Braintree, Mary Gardiner and her husband Paul of Quincy and the late William McCarthy. Loving grandfather of Michael McCarthy, Kaitlin O’Sullivan, James McCarthy, Julia McCarthy, Niall McCarthy, Lauren Gardiner, Ciara McCarthy, Bridget Gardiner, Braden Dunn and Michael Dunn who adored him. William is also survived by his sister Margaret Adduci of Whitman.

Bill proudly served in the military for 6 years. A retired teacher, William taught at Brookline High School for over 40 years. After retirement, Bill continued his affiliation with BHS in a variety of supportive roles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Agatha Church, Adams Street at Brook Road, Milton, Thursday Jan 7 at 10:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Wednesday Jan 6 from 4-8 PM. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pio Foundation of America, 463 Main St., Cromwell, CT 06416 or to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116.