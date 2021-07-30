William J. O’Brien, Sr., 71

William J. “Lightning” O’Brien, Sr., 71, of Billerica passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Born on Aug. 29, 1949 to Catherine and John O’Brien in Weymouth. Billy grew up in Hingham, resided in Quincy for 40 years, and recently moved to Billerica.

Billy was employed by the Hingham Tree and Park Department for many years. He also worked at Old Colony Liquors.

He enjoyed spending his free time with his granddaughter and his favorite grand dog, Brady, watching the Bruins and a cold Bud Light.

Billy is survived by his best friend and granddaughter Kaelyn O’Brien of Billerica, son Billy O’Brien, Jr. and his wife Sheriann of Billerica, son Stephen O’Brien and his wife Nicole of Rockland and his wife Louise O’Brien (Sordillo) of Quincy. Loving brother of Marie O’Brien, Carol Merritt and her husband Jeff, John O’Brien, Jr. and his friend Linda, Catherine O’Brien, Nancy O’Brien, and Deborah O’Brien. He is predeceased by his loyal grand dogs: Spike and Layla.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, August 3, from 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Billy may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

